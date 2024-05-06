FB user offers 'special bed space' for rent at $500

A 'bed space' is up for rent at $500.

Is he for real?

A Facebook user listed a bedroom for rent at $500, but calls it a 'bed place' because of the unusual setup.

According to Jack Chan's post on May 4, the air-conditioned space is located in Paya Lebar and "just next to the MRT exit", which is "most" convenient.

It is equipped with a ceiling fan, an "extra big cabinet", a big glass-top table and a chair. The rent includes utilities and Wi-Fi.

The post further stated "this is the special one that nobody sleep beside you (sic)" and "it's special with big storage place can keep your big luggages (sic)".

It added: "And it's special with an urinal in unit (no more piss waiting)."

The prospective tenant will apparently have a roommate who stays in an "upper loft room". The flat owner will not be living there and no visitors are allowed.

The post, which has zero engagement to date, also said: "This Idea look for non-smoking local Singaporean or PR guy only."

Stomper Rei came across the bizarre listing and questioned if it was a joke.

He said: "The room looks like a pantry or resting place for workers. It comes with a urinal in the unit and roommate stays in the upper loft room. It’s called a Bed Place and not a Bedroom.

"Is this for real or a joke? It's May Day now, not April Fool's Day."