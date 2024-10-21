Tenant of 2-room flat allegedly sublets to 10 others

There were four bunk beds in the bedroom.

A woman in February rented out her two-room flat to a pair of students who claimed to be from Sri Lanka and were in Singapore for internship.

Ms Luo, a 60-year-old cleaner, told Shin Min Daily News that she had found the tenants through an agent.

The tenants paid her a month's rent up front and an extra month's worth as security deposit, and signed a one-year lease.

Ms Luo handed over the keys to the flat and went on a trip overseas.

About a month later, she was having dinner with a friend near the flat and decided to drop in for a visit.

To her disbelief, there were three single mattresses on the floor of the living room, four bunk beds in the bedroom and a double mattress in a corner of the kitchen, with a wardrobe next to it.

"I was shocked when I walked in. The house had completely changed. My furniture had been removed. The whole unit looked very dirty and messy," said Ms Luo.

She instructed everyone in the flat to move out immediately and saw that the flat had been vacated when she visited the following day.

Ms Luo advises other landlords to check in on their properties regularly after renting them out.