Former KTPH COO Yen Tan is next NKF CEO

Mr Tim Oei (left) will step down from his role as chief executive on Jan 31, 2025. Ms Yen Tan will be the CEO-designate from Oct 1, before becoming CEO in 2025.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) will have a new chief executive on Feb 1, 2025.

Ms Yen Tan, 54, will be the CEO-designate from Oct 1, before becoming CEO in 2025.

In a statement on Sept 6, the organisation said Ms Tan had previously served as the chief operating officer at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Health, and has over 20 years of experience in healthcare management.

NKF chairman Arthur Lang said her experience in the public healthcare sector and leadership in operations and quality service management make her an “invaluable asset” to the organisation.

“Her notable work in hospital transformation and creating (a) sustainable healing environment that prioritises patient comfort and well-being will be crucial in advancing our mission to deliver holistic care and support to our patients,” said Mr Lang.

She will succeed Mr Tim Oei, 65, who will step down on Jan 31, 2025. He will remain as a part-time adviser until July 31, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition, said NKF.

“During (Mr Oei’s) tenure, the NKF expanded its network from 32 to 42 dialysis centres islandwide, ensuring that more Singaporeans with kidney failure receive accessible and affordable life-saving dialysis care,” said NKF.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he made sure that dialysis treatments for patients could continue uninterrupted, and had the foundation serve as a national centre for all dialysis patients under quarantine, said Mr Lang.

The organisation was “navigating an unstable period” when Mr Oei joined NKF, said Mr Lang.

Mr Oei took over the reins in September 2017 after former CEO Edmund Kwok was suddenly sacked in November 2016 for a personal indiscretion with a male employee.

Mr Lang added that Mr Oei’s steady leadership was instrumental in building an “excellent team” that was dedicated to delivering holistic dialysis care, increased service capacity and introduced many innovative programmes to improve patient outcomes.

“As Tim transitions out of his old role, we extend out heartfelt gratitude for his seven years of dedicated service,” said Mr Lang.