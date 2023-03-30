Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim charged with molestation

The alleged incident happened on Nov 23, 2021, at the Hype Records office in Henderson Road.

Once the chief judge on reality-singing competition Singapore Idol, Ken Lim Chih Chiang was on Thursday made to stand before a district judge after he was accused of molestation.

Lim, the executive director of record label Hype Records, is said to have molested a 25-year-old woman by touching her breast.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En asked for a gag order on the identity of the victim.

Lim turned up at the State Courts at about 8.00am, dressed in a black T-shirt and donning a mask.

As the charge was read out to him at about 9.25am, the 58-year-old kept his gaze firmly on the bench, his face still behind the grey mask.

Lim, who was represented by Mr Navin Naidu, partner at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson, was accompanied by his wife.

He is married to former recording artist Judy Hsu, and the couple have two sons.

Mr Navin told the court that investigations have taken more than 15 months, and that Lim maintains his innocence and will not be pleading guilty.

Lim set up Hype Records in 1992, with the label quickly becoming one of the most established in Singapore.

The show promoter and entertainment company has under its artiste portfolio the likes of actresses Chen Liping, Rui En and Phyllis Quek, as well as singers like Taufik Batisah, the first winner of Singapore Idol.

Lim was notably the chief judge on Singapore Idol from 2004 to 2009, where he was known for his deadpan expression and curt criticism.

The contest made household names of singers like Taufik, Hady Mirza, Sezairi Sezali and Tabitha Nauser.

Lim later created another reality-singing competition called The Final 1, and was a judge on the show for its first and second seasons in 2013 and 2015.

On Thursday, he has been offered bail for $10,000.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, Lim may be jailed for up to three years and fined. The punishment also includes caning, but it is spared for those above the age of 50.