Four weeks’ jail for man who attacked radio host Cheryl Miles, teen girl

William Aw Chin Chai (right) pleaded guilty to hitting One FM 91.3 radio host Cheryl Miles (left) on the arm on July 26.

A man who assaulted a 13-year-old girl at Ion Orchard, and radio host Cheryl Miles moments later, was jailed for four weeks on Friday.

William Aw Chin Chai, 52, who had also attacked a 37-year-old man, pleaded guilty to four charges, including three for using criminal force.

His other charge was for an offence under the Protection from Harassment Act and as a repeat offender for this charge, he faced enhanced punishment.

The teenage victim and the man, who was with his young sons then, cannot be named as those under 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Aw has a history of violence.

He was previously jailed for two weeks and 10 days in November 2021 for spitting in the direction of a bus driver and twice at a bus passenger’s face. He had also committed other offences of voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force.

District Judge Eddy Tham on Friday noted he could have had fines for some of his latest offences had he not had a criminal record for related offences.

Citing his past record before sentencing Aw, the judge said he seems to have a problem of self-control.

Though Aw initially said he did not want to say anything in mitigation, he sobbed when the judge said this and said he has a problem with his sight.

Said Judge Tham: “Some people cannot walk, some people cannot see clearly. But they don’t go around hitting people. You must control your actions... That kind of behaviour must stop.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelly Ng said the first attack happened at about 4.20pm on July 26, when the 13-year-old girl was at Ion Orchard with another girl, 14.

The two teens were standing near an escalator at Basement 1 in the mall and talking when Aw walked past them.

He raised his left hand and tapped the 13-year-old girl at the back of her head once, alarming her.

Aw walked away, and the girls followed him.

He entered Orchard MRT station and was approaching a pillar as Ms Miles tried to squeeze past him.

He pushed her on her right upper arm once, shocking her. Aw walked away and the MRT station master called the police.

Aw committed his other offence on June 29, as he was walking along Level 2 of VivoCity at around 5.45pm in the opposite direction of the 37-year-old man who was with his two sons, aged seven and eight.

Aw pushed the younger boy to the side, but he was not injured.

Before the boy’s father could say anything when he approached Aw, the older man hurled vulgarities at him. The man then pushed Aw, who fell.

The man left with his sons, but Aw followed them to the carpark at Basement 1, berating the man with vulgarities.

The man again pushed Aw and kicked him once.

A police officer who was patrolling at the mall was alerted by a member of the public and went to the carpark with his partner.

Aw continued insulting the father, even as both officers were speaking to the two men.

Aw also poked the man’s face, prompting him to punch Aw in the neck.

In court on Friday, DPP Ng said a conditional warning was issued to the father over his behaviour.

Aw was arrested on Aug 1 and was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health from Aug 3 to 17 for a forensic psychiatric evaluation.

He was assessed to be not of unsound mind at the time of the offences.

For each charge of using criminal force, Aw could have been jailed for up to three months’ jail, fined up to $1,500 or both.

For using abusive words with intent to cause harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act, he could have been fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both as a repeat offender.