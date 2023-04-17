 Garbage truck loses control in Havelock area, toppling traffic light and almost hitting pedestrian , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Garbage truck loses control in Havelock area, toppling traffic light and almost hitting pedestrian

The 56-year-old male driver of the truck is assisting with investigations.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
Apr 17, 2023 12:50 am

SINGAPORE - A woman crossing a road narrowly escaped getting hit by a garbage truck after it swerved and hit a traffic light while travelling along Ganges Avenue on Sunday morning.

Police were alerted to the accident in the Havelock area at 10.30am. No injuries were reported.

The 56-year-old male driver of the truck is assisting with investigations.

In a clip from dashcam footage posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, vehicles can be seen stopping at a red light and a woman starts to cross. Meanwhile, the truck approaches the traffic lights on the other side of the road towards the direction of Alexandra Road.

When the pedestrian almost reaches the middle of the road, she notices the truck losing control and swerving towards her. She immediately turns and runs back to the kerb.

The truck hits the traffic light at the crossing, toppling it. It then comes to a stop and its hazard lights are turned on.

Singapore

New system can store enough power for thousands of flats

Debris from the collision can be seen strewn across the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

16apr2023 1029hrs ganges ave garbage truck from Sembcorp Singapore swerve sideway when trying to stop & smash into the traffic light quoted lucky pedestrian was alert & managed to avoid the flying debris

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Sunday, April 16, 2023
