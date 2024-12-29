Haig Road fishmonger feels unwell, dies while resting in car

Mr Justin He's body being removed from the car.

On the morning of Dec 27, 45-year-old fishmonger Justin He said he was feeling unwell.

Mr He, who was sweating profusely that morning, went to rest in his car which was parked next to the Haig Road Market & Food Centre.

His parents, who are in their 70s, continued to man their stall.

When they tried to call him at about 10.30am, there was no answer, so they went to the car to check on Mr He.

The father of two was found unconscious in his car.

According to fellow fishmonger, 65-year-old Bai, Mr He used to be a cabby.

"He and I were good friends," Mr Bai told Shin Min Daily News.

"We would go fishing together on weekdays. We had planned to go fishing together in the open sea next year, but now he's gone."

The police confirmed they received a report of an unnatural death. A 45-year-old man was found unconscious in a car and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play was suspected.