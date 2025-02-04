GE candidates' foreign kin can show support, can't canvass for votes

But the foreign family members should not actively canvass for political support or do anything that can be interpreted as an attempt to persuade or dissuade voters.

In Singapore’s next general election, candidates’ immediate family members will be exempted from a longstanding rule barring foreigners from being involved in election activities.

This means they can show support for candidates during the campaign period – for instance, by accompanying them on walkabouts.

But they should not actively canvass for political support or do anything that can be interpreted as an attempt to persuade or dissuade voters, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a joint statement on Feb 3.

The statement, jointly written by MHA, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Elections Department (ELD), came in response to queries on the publication of several amendments to election laws in the government e-Gazette on Jan 20.

Calling the changes a “practical approach”, MHA said it recognises that there may be candidates with foreign family members who would want to show them support.

At the same time, the approach stays true to the principle that only Singaporeans should take part in the political process, it said.

With the changes, foreign family members – including those who are permanent residents – will not need written authorisation signed by a candidate, or his or her election agent, to participate in election activities.

These include accompanying the candidate on walkabouts, house visits or at rallies, as well as displaying support for the candidate on their own social media profiles, among other things.

But those under 16 will not be allowed to do so, in line with the current rules in the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Another change published in the government e-Gazette involved amendments to the maximum number of people allowed to be present in an area set aside for the counting of overseas votes, with respect to a specific electoral division.

ELD said this practice was already carried out in past elections, and was put into writing for clarity.

The changes come ahead of Singapore’s general election, which must be held by November.

On Jan 22, ELD announced that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had convened the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee, which will review Singapore’s electoral boundaries, leading to the redrawing of constituencies.

Based on the previous four elections, the time between the committee’s formation and Polling Day ranges from four to 11 months.