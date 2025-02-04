Jail, caning for Ninja Van driver who delivered meth to POPStation locker

At the time of the offence, POPStation offered a service that allowed users to rent lockers. The service is no longer available.

A former Ninja Van delivery driver who delivered a package of drugs to a POPStation locker in 2020 was sentenced to 14½ years’ jail and 13 strokes of the cane on Feb 3.

Ng Soon Kiat’s role came to light following the arrest of another drug suspect, whose mobile phone notifications showed that the package was ready for collection.

Ng, 40, pleaded guilty in the High Court to three charges: one for trafficking in not less than 166.99g of methamphetamine, one for rioting, and one for drink driving. He was also fined $6,000 and banned from driving for 34 months.

Five other charges, including four for being a member of a secret society, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Ng admitted that he began working for another Singaporean, Lim Jun Ren, in August 2020.

Lim, 35, allegedly worked for a Malaysian drug supplier known as “Ah Cute”. He was also employed as a GrabFood delivery driver at the time.

Lim allegedly made arrangements for the collection of drugs from Malaysian lorries in Singapore, the repacking of the drugs, and the delivery of parcels.

On Sept 8, 2020, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested Lim in Boon Lay Drive and seized two mobile phones from him.

A CNB officer found a notification on one of the phones, stating that an item was ready for collection at a POPStation locker at Fajar Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang.

Investigations revealed that the mobile phone number of the individual who deposited the item in the locker belonged to Ng.

On Sept 14, 2020, a Singapore Post employee unlocked the locker for CNB officers, who then retrieved a sealed packet bearing the words and logo of “Ninja Van”.

The package contained four packets of crystal methamphetamine.

Later that day, Ng was arrested at his home.

Empty Ninja Van packaging material was seized from his bedroom cupboard.

POPStation, which is operated by SingPost, is a locker system for users to collect, post and return parcels at kiosks all over the island.

Under this service, after payment is made, a text message containing the location of the kiosk, the drop-off PIN, and a locker number is sent to the renter’s phone number. The renter must enter the drop-off PIN and locker number at the kiosk to deposit the item.

After the item is deposited, a text message that includes the locker number, a collection PIN, and the expiry date and time of the rental, is sent to the phone number of the intended recipient.

To open the locker, the recipient must go to the indicated kiosk and enter the collection PIN and locker number on the screen. This rental service is no longer available.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu told the court that Ng would receive instructions from Lim to place parcels containing drugs at POPStation kiosks. Ng would be paid between $50 and $80 for each delivery.

On Sept 8, 2020, “Ah Cute” instructed Lim to deposit the four packets of methamphetamine in a POPStation locker.

On the same day, as instructed by Lim, Ng delivered the package to the locker. Ng provided Lim’s mobile number as the recipient of the package. Lim subsequently received a notification from POPStation, which he then forwarded to “Ah Cute”.

Ng’s drug trafficking offence was committed while he was on police bail for rioting and drink-driving offences committed earlier.

On Nov 18, 2018, he was among a group of secret society members who assaulted a 26-year-old man at a night club.

On Aug 30, 2020, he was driving home after drinking five bottles of beer when he lost control of his van and mounted a kerb.

On Feb 3, Ng’s lawyer, Mr Favian Kang, said in mitigation that his client’s limited function was to deliver a parcel on Lim’s instructions.

Mr Kang noted that Ng was originally scheduled to be tried jointly with Lim. The 22-day trial is slated to begin on Feb 4.

Now that Ng has pleaded guilty, there will be one less charge involved in Lim’s upcoming trial, saving substantial judicial and prosecutorial resources, Mr Kang said.