Girl, 7, waiting for school bus dies after she was hit by another bus

A seven-year-old girl was waiting for her school bus at the carpark outside The Topiary executive condominium at 19 Fernvale Lane when another school bus hit her.

In the incident that took place at about 6.20am on Aug 15, the bus that hit the Primary 1 pupil was right in front of the school bus that was supposed to pick her up.

"I heard that the bus driver was looking at the left mirror at the time and didn't see my sister standing in front of him. He didn't stop until he realised he had hit something," the girl's older brother told Shin Min Daily News.

He pointed out that at the same time in the morning, there would be several school buses picking up pupils at the location.

The girl was taken to hospital, where she died.

TNP understands that the girl attended Marymount Primary School.

A TNP reader said her niece, who was in the school bus when she saw her friend get knocked down, was greatly affected by incident.

Police officers were seen speaking to several people who were believed to be the girl's family members when reporters arrived at the scene.

The police confirmed they received a report at 6.20am on Aug 15 of a seven-year-old who was taken to hospital in a coma and died.

The 67-year-old male driver was arrested on charges of careless driving causing death. Investigations are still ongoing.