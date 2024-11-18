Romantic Warrior imperious in Cup prelude

Romantic Warrior, ridden by James McDonald, winning the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin Racecourse on Nov 17.

HONG KONG Champion stayer Romantic Warrior’s imperious HK$5.35 million ($923,000) Group 2 Bank Of China Hong Kong (BOCHK) Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) triumph at Sha Tin on Nov 17, has laid the foundations for Danny Shum’s ambitious 2024-2025 campaign – crowned by a bid for a third consecutive HK$40 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) victory on Dec 8.

Extending his winning streak to six, Romantic Warrior ($5.30) claimed his second BOCHK Jockey Club Cup with a commanding performance under James McDonald, defeating Ka Ying Generation (Andrea Atzeni) and Nimble Nimbus (Jerry Chau) in 1min 59.7sec.

Taking his overall record to 16 wins and three seconds from 21 starts, Romantic Warrior boosted his earnings to HK$154.92 million to continue his pursuit of the retired Golden Sixty’s world record haul of HK$167.17 million.

Jumping from barrier 1, Romantic Warrior settled in sixth behind Sword Point (Derek Leung) and, as the field approached the home turn, McDonald angled off the fence and fanned four wide to challenge. Taking over at the 400m, Romantic Warrior exploded clear to win by 4¼ lengths.

Returning to Hong Kong for a five-week stint, McDonald was awestruck by Romantic Warrior’s victory, marking the New Zealander’s ninth win from 10 rides on the HK International Sale graduate.

“He’s like the prize fighter, isn’t he?A heavyweight champion of the world,” said McDonald.

“You never really get nervous on him because he’s so good. He’s an incredible horse, I love him to bits.

“You still got to go out and do it and from barrier 1, you’re dictated to a little bit but he’s just so good – he can get you out of situations that other horses can’t.

“Just a phenomenal horse. He’s come back in terrific order, he never lets you down ever and he’s just got this amazing will to win. It’s something I’ve never come across.”

Shum was pleased with his champion’s performance ahead of what he expects to be a far tougher assignment in December.

“He was a little bit keen because he’d been off for five months, so he was a bit fresh. James put him in behind them and the fast pace suited,” said Shum.

“He (McDonald) told me the horse is still improving, but I told him on Dec 8, it will be two different stories. The field will be totally different – much stronger than today. You see the entries – so many good horses. It’s a tough race.”

Shum will vaccinate Romantic Warrior on Nov 18, in preparation for possible tilts at the Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m, dirt) in Riyadh in February and the Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m, dirt) in April.

“It will be tough for him and the team, not only in the next few weeks, but the next six months,” said Shum.

“If he runs good on Dec 8, the owner, Peter Lau, is really keen to go overseas. He deserves to have try. It’s once-in-a-lifetime.”

Romantic Warrior was the second leg of a Group 2 double for McDonald, who also partnered Ricky Yiu’s Voyage Bubble ($17) to win the Group 2 BOCHKPrivate WealthJockey Club Mile over 1,600m.

Zac Purton snared the jockeys’ honours with a treble, headed by Ka Ying Rising ($5.30) in the Group 2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m), Fast Network ($9) and Super Love Dragon ($80).

HKJC