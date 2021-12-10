Goodbye print, hello TNP digital

(Above) A commuter collecting The New Paper at Toa Payoh MRT station.

Tomorrow how?

These two words on Page One aptly sum up the next phase of The New Paper as we embark on a new journey tomorrow.

Today is our last print edition after 33 years before we go fully digital.

Loyal readers will remember our classic front cover on Oct 9, 1993, when we had a blank page with just a football and two words, Tonight how? (See below right).

On that day, the Singapore national football team faced Malaysian side Kedah in a crucial Malaysia Cup match.

The idea behind the blank page was for fans to write whatever they felt on it and wave it during that match at the old National Stadium. Many did.

Now, as on the day of that high-stakes match, TNP is entering a crucial new phase as we fully transit to the digital space.

When TNP was launched on July 26, 1988, not many would have given us a chance of surviving 33 years in an ever-evolving media landscape.

But we did, thanks to the passion and dedication of colleagues past and present.

We evolved, went through many changes over the years.

In the 90s, it was "New, news, newsy". In the mid-noughties, it was "We know the streets, so you know more".

In 2008, it was "News. Emotion. Wow". From 2013, we became "More Local. More Vocal. More Social".

Whatever the tagline, we stayed true to our mission - producing a newspaper that connects with the man on the street.

The New Paper Big Walk appealed to the masses and The New Paper New Face found and nurtured modelling potential with no prior background.

Despite being a small newsroom, we punched above our weight and won local and international awards.

We pride ourselves on our unique DNA of telling stories that strike a chord with our readers, be it in news, lifestyle or sports.

This is where The New Paper sank its roots - deep in the heart of the Everyman.

That approach will continue for the revamped website tnp.straitstimes.com, leveraging the digital capabilities of The Straits Times to continue serving our readers. (See below report.)

As we exit print, we are proud to say that TNP has left an indelible mark on Singapore's media industry.

Our heartfelt thanks to our loyal readers who have been a part of our journey since 1988.

We hope you have enjoyed reading The New Paper in the last 33 years, just as we have enjoyed serving you.

Also, my sincere gratitude and salute to all my colleagues past and present.

So tomorrow how?

We called ourselves a "Daily Miracle", because we did not know what tomorrow would bring. And in a blink of an eye, it's been 33 years.

It's been a hell of a ride. May the next phase of our journey be just as exciting.