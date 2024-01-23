Grab to offer free shuttle buses to 4 MRT stations from Coldplay concerts

The free shuttle buses by Grab will come every 15 to 30 minutes near gate 14 of the National Stadium.

Coldplay concertgoers will be able to travel for free from the National Stadium to four MRT stations on selected days from Jan 23 to 31.

In a Facebook post on Jan 22, ride-hailing company Grab said it will offer shuttle buses that will go to Redhill, Jurong East, Boon Keng and Toa Payoh MRT stations.

Coldplay will perform sold-out concerts on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Some 300,000 fans, who paid $68 to $298 a ticket, are slated to attend the British rock band’s highly anticipated shows.

The buses will come every 15 to 30 minutes between 9.30pm and 12am at a pick-up point near the bridge at gate 14 of the National Stadium.

A post on the Grab app notes that “seating availability is limited, and will be made on a first-come, first-served basis”.

Paid shuttle services, like Wagon Asia, are also offering buses for concert-goers hoping to beat the crowd. Early-bird tickets cost $10 while regular ones cost $15.

The 45-seater buses will go to Eunos, Woodlands, City Hall, Jurong East and Serangoon MRT stations.

Ticket holders will board the buses on a first-come, first-served basis. The bus will leave for its designated MRT station once it hits maximum capacity.

Chief executive of Wagon Asia Hafiz Azhar said 600 seats were sold in a day after the company posted a TikTok video introducing its services on Jan 16.

Another 300 people are on the waiting list for bus tickets.

Coldplay’s current tour is in support of their ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres (2021).

The two-hour show will be divided into four acts, each themed around the idea of planets, moons, stars and home.

Coldplay last performed two concerts at the National Stadium in 2017 as part of their A Head Full Of Dreams tour (2016 to 2017).