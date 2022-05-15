Grace Fu tests positive for Covid-19 in Copenhagen

Minister Grace Fu said she still managed to attend a ministerial meeting on climate change via Zoom.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu tested positive for Covid-19 while visiting Copenhagen to attend a ministerial meeting on climate change.

She said in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 15) that she still managed to attend the meeting via Zoom.

The climate change meeting was co-chaired by Britain and Egypt in the Danish capital from May 12 to 13.

More than 40 countries came together to discuss what climate action needs to be taken to deliver key commitments ahead of the COP27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

Ms Fu was also in Switzerland for the St Gallen Symposium, which brings together leaders from business, politics and science, from May 4 to 6.

She tested positive for the virus after arriving in Copenhagen from Amsterdam, and had mild flu-like symptoms.

"Otherwise, I am quite well. Have self-isolated for a few days and delayed my return to Singapore. Hope to be back in action soon," she wrote, adding that she has coped with the infection by practising yoga to improve her breathing and lung capacity.

Ms Fu is among several politicians who have caught Covid-19 in recent months.

Seven MPs came down with the virus and had to skip the debate in Parliament on the Government's budget and that of its ministries in February and March.

They included Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who also had to miss the launch of the Sakura floral display at Gardens by the Bay on March 4.

Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim also posted a photo of her positive antigen rapid test result in March, after self-isolating for several days.

The MPs' infections came amid a surge in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan also tested positive for Covid-19 in March after his seven-year-old daughter caught the virus.

Other MPs have also been infected with the virus previously, including Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen; Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for Communications and Information, and National Development; and Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Social and Family Development.