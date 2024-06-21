Hawker pleads to diners to close chilli sauce container

Despite bilingual signs clearly asking diners to close the lid, the message seems to be lost in translation, leaving the hawker exasperated and fearing potential food safety issues.

A chicken rice stall owner in Ubi, who is concerned over food safety, is at her wit's end and she cannot seem to get customers to close the chilli sauce container after use.

Far East Chicken Rice at Ubi Avenue 1 has become a familiar sight for its delicious fare, but the owner is growing increasingly frustrated.

"If there is anything wrong with the condiments, it will be our fault," she lamented, highlighting the serious consequences that could arise from a simple oversight.

Determined to keep her customers safe and her stall compliant with food safety regulations, she went the extra mile.

"As I am not proficient in English, I had to find someone to help with the translation for the reminder so that all customers will be able to read it," she explained, pointing to the meticulously crafted signs.

The signs, displayed prominently at the stall, read: "Protect your favourite chilli. Close lid after use, please. Thank you."

Unfortunately, even these heartfelt pleas seem to be falling on deaf ears.