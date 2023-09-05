 Healthier SG scam messages: Ministry says official SMSes will reflect ‘MOH’ as sender, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Healthier SG scam messages: Ministry says official SMSes will reflect ‘MOH’ as sender

Healthier SG scam messages: Ministry says official SMSes will reflect ‘MOH’ as sender
MOH lodged a police report after the ministry became aware of people being contacted by mobile numbers claiming to be from Healthier SG.PHOTO: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
Sep 05, 2023 10:51 pm

Official SMSes from the Ministry of Health would reflect “MOH” as the sender, and links within such SMSes would start with “go.gov.sg”, the ministry said on Tuesday.

This comes after it posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – on Aug 30 that it was aware of scam messages sent by mobile numbers claiming to be from Healthier SG, asking recipients to schedule a consultation for their health plans. Healthier SG is a national initiative by the MOH that focuses on preventive health.

The ministry said on Tuesday, in response to The Straits Times’ queries, that a police report has been lodged, and the phone number has since been terminated.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Facebook: “Tellingly, the sender ID was a random number and it contained a link that did not start with ‘go.gov.sg’.

“These are clear signs that the SMS is illegitimate.”

Mr Ong added that members of the public who suspect they have received a scam SMS should not click on any links or provide any personal information.

An Interim Orders Committee was set up to see if precautions needed to be put in place in the case of Dr Wong Siong Sung before a final decision is made.
Singapore

Doc's needless tests delayed urgent treatment for patients

Related Stories

Food caterer fined for hygiene lapses after 345 suffer food poisoning

All households to get 6 ART kits by Sept 30

$150,000 worth of illegal codeine cough syrup seized; 6 men and Bishan clinic under probe

Those who wish to seek more clarifications can call the ministry’s general hotline on 6325-9220.

 

There has been a scam SMS going around claiming to offer registration for a #HealthierSG Health Plan consultation....

Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Ministry of HealthONG YE KUNGSCAMS