Heartland shops, food and retail sectors to receive support: Low Yen Ling

One of the goals of the four-year programme is to help heartland shops adopt digital solutions.

Heartland shops will receive a boost to help increase their revenue and attract more customers, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said in Parliament on Friday (March 4).

Speaking during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry's budget, Ms Low said Enterprise Singapore (ESG) will be launching a new initiative called Our Heartlands 2025, which is estimated to cost around $50 million.

One of the goals of the four-year programme is to help heartland shops adopt digital solutions such as venturing into online sales through e-commerce vendors, Ms Low said.

The programme aims to further expand digitalisation efforts in the heartlands, so that nine in 10 shops will adopt at least one digital solution.

Merchants will also be encouraged to take up training in financial and inventory management to improve operational efficiency.

The heartland areas include Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bishan, Punggol, Clementi, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

As at February, 85 per cent or about 14,500 of heartland enterprises have adopted e-payment solutions from NETS, Fave, Grab, or PayNow, said Ms Low.

More than half thoses enterprises have tapped digital channels and e-commerce platforms such as Carousell, Fave, Shopee to expand, and set up a Google My Business page to create an online presence.

The reach of the current Heartland Visual Merchandising Programme will also be widened to increase merchants' offline capabilities, attract more customers and improve sales.

The programme was first launched in the second half of 2021 and close to 100 business owners have enrolled to gain new skills in product placement and digital content creation.

"We are committed to helping our heartland shops gear up for the future," said Ms Low in her speech.

ESG will also work with trade association and chamber partners who are active in the heartlands to increase their capabilities.

These include the Federation of Merchants' Associations Singapore, the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore and and local merchants' associations.

The partners' secretariats will be trained in aspects such as project management, precinct rejuvenation, and financial management.

Ms Low also announced a new Food Services and Retail Business Revitalisation Package, which will give the sector a boost of $70 million.

The 80 per cent support level of the Enterprise Development Grant and relevant solutions under the Productivity Solutions Grant for the food services and retail sectors will be extended until March 31.

Said Ms Low: "In the last two years, the food services and retail sectors have battled waves of disruptions time and time again - from restrictions to closures, to changing consumer preferences and pressures to digitalise, as well as manpower shortages."

This extension is to help them increase local manpower, improve productivity and overcome the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The package will extend crucial support for businesses in these sectors to improve their productivity and equip them with the capabilities to pivot and transform," said Ms Low.

To help with manpower challenges in the sector, local talent development programmes like the SGUnited Career Pathways scheme and the Career Conversion Programmes will be promoted.

"With the accelerated pace of change and fast-emerging consumer trends, the food and retail sectors have to continue to transform themselves," said Ms Low.