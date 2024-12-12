Helmetless teen cyclists spotted speeding on S’pore highway

A TikTok video shared on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Dec 11 sparked criticism after a group of teenage cyclists were seen speeding down a Singapore highway without helmets.

The footage showed 11 cyclists, mostly casually dressed in T-shirts, shorts, and slippers, cycling at high speed.

None of the cyclists were wearing helmets, despite riding on busy roads.

The video appeared to show the group cycling along Punggol North Avenue, with HDB flats visible in the background.

The young men appeared carefree, smiling and waving as they rode their fixed-gear bicycles.

One cyclist, on a pink bike, rode dangerously close to a lorry in the first lane, while others zipped through the second and third lanes at high speed.

The group also failed to maintain a proper riding formation, such as a single or double file, increasing the risk to themselves and other road users.

The video quickly drew backlash from netizens, who criticized the cyclists for their disregard for safety.

One commenter called their behavior "dumb", pointing out that helmets can be the difference between life and death in an accident.

Another Redditor offered a more empathetic perspective, reflecting on how many take similar risks in their youth.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), helmets are mandatory when cycling on roads.

Cyclists are also required to ride as close as possible to the far-left edge of the road and ensure vehicles can overtake safely.

The video has since been removed from TikTok.