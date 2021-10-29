Ho Ching: Stop bitching, let's do our best to help

Stop the bitching, said Ho Ching on Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 27).

The former CEO of Temasek Holdings was addressing the unhappiness raised by many after the report that Bloomberg New Economy Forum delegates coming here next month will be permitted to dine in groups of up to five, while household members are not permitted to do so under the existing restrictions.

Ms Ho was expressing how stretched healthcare workers are in Singapore and around the world.

"So folks who bitch about their freedom to dine in bigger groups, whether as a family or as friends, just stop it!" Ms Ho wrote.

"We still can go out to parks for a walk, we can still cook at home or order dine in if we wish.

"We are just spoilt kids if we keep on harping on our disappointment about dining and freedoms," she wrote.

Ms Ho credited the "thousands of people helping in so many ways".

"Some went tirelessly to knock on doors to help persuade people to vaccinate, help persuade younger family members to allow their parents or grandparents to be vaccinated.

"Let’s do our best to help, instead of wasting our energies on tantrums and bitching," wrote Ms Ho.

In another Facebook post, she shared how hospitals "have pushed back or postponed various elective surgeries".

"This has enabled them to cope with the increasing number of Covid patients needing oxygen or ICU care," she said.

"So let’s stop yelping about dining rules or VTL experiences, and think what we can do to help at least one more person to be vaccinated or boosted."