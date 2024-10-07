How a woman holds on to her promise – and a $70m plot of land

Tucked away in the suburbs of Buangkok lies Kampong Lorong Buangkok, the last kampung in Singapore.

With birds chirping, leaves rustling and the faint chatter of residents, the kampung offers a quiet retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The original owner of the kampong, Mr Sng Teow Koon, bought the 12,248 sq m (about three football fields) plot of land in 1956.

After his death in 1997, his four children inherited the land.

Three of them have since moved out to live in nearby HDB flats. Only his youngest child Mui Hong still lives there – 69 years and counting.

Ms Sng is the current landlord managing the remaining 26 households living in the kampung.

The land was in 2022 reported by Business Insider to be valued at a staggering $70 million, but the 72-year-old does not want to sell it.

Feeding her pet chicken as she sat on a chair outside her kampung house, Ms Sng explained to TNP why no amount of money could convince her to sell the land.

“My father told me not to sell the land as he wanted to pass it down to his children and grandchildren. I promised him I wouldn’t, so I’ll never break that promise.”

Ms Sng Teow Koon also has a pet dog. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

She wants to pass the kampung down to the next generation of her family, who are aware of their grandfather’s wishes.

Despite having lived in the kampung for 69 years, Ms Sng remains unaware of the land's value and has no desire to find out.

“This thought has never crossed my or my siblings' minds, and I don’t want to find out,” she told TNP.

Property agents have come knocking on her door on several occasions, but she turned them away to honour the promise made to her father.

She shared that her sole income is the monthly rental she collects from the tenants in the kampung, which ranges from $6.50 to $30 per household.

Ms Sng earns around $500 per month but she has no plans to increase the rent. "You can't put a price on our close-knit bond."

She added: "I grew up with every single person in the kampung. When I was young, their grandfathers were friends with my grandfather. Then, their fathers were friends with my father. We all know one another."

While she acknowledged the better living conditions urban housing offers, Ms Sng remains unfazed and has never thought of moving out.

“I’ve never thought about living splendidly, I want only a simple life,” she said, adding that everyone is welcome to visit the kampung.

“As long as you have a good heart, everything in life will be good.”