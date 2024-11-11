ICA warns of traffic congestion at Woodlands, Tuas

From Nov 15 to Jan 1, 2025, travellers using the land crossings need to factor in extra waiting times, especially at the weekends.

Travellers heading to Malaysia can expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during year-end school holidays, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

From Nov 15 to Jan 1, 2025, travellers using the land crossings need to factor in extra waiting times, especially at the weekends.

Alternatively, they can opt for the cross-border bus services, ICA said in a statement on Nov 11.

Travellers need to also cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline, it added.

More than 5 million travellers crossed into Malaysia at the land checkpoints during the September school holidays that lasted from Aug 30 to Sept 8. A record number - more than 543,000 people - crossed the checkpoints on Sept 6 alone.

ICA said travellers in cars had to wait up to three hours to clear immigration during peak periods because of congestion at the Malaysian end.

Before travelling to the checkpoints, motorists can check the traffic situation using the Land Transport Authority (LTA) One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System in place in Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

ICA added that travellers need to also ensure that their passports are valid for at least six months.

Those travelling by car and motorcycle are also encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports will have to transfer their re-entry permits to the new passports, while long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before entry into Singapore.

ICA reminded drivers of foreign vehicles to ensure that their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid. Those who do not have a valid Autopass card, the VEP approval e-mail from LTA or valid insurance will be turned back.

Those with outstanding fines will also be denied entry into Singapore.