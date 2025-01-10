Enhanced security checks at all checkpoints into Singapore

Travellers are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance due to delays at the checkpoints.

Travellers arriving in Singapore from Jan 9 to 22 can expect enhanced security checks and delays, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“In view of the heightened security situation in the region, ICA will be implementing enhanced security checks on arriving travellers and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints from Jan 9 to 22,” it said in a Facebook post on Jan 9.

Travellers are also advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance due to delays at the checkpoints.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will travel to Asia, the Middle East and Europe from Jan 13 to 17, the White House said on Jan 7.

According to the White House, Ms Harris will meet Singapore leaders and visit Changi Naval Base while she is in the Republic on Jan 15.