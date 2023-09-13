 Ikea recalls Lettan mirrors due to breaking wall fittings, free replacement for affected customers, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Ikea recalls Lettan mirrors due to breaking wall fittings, free replacement for affected customers

Customers who own an affected mirror can order replacement wall fittings for free via Ikea's website.PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
Sep 13, 2023 04:09 pm

Ikea on Wednesday issued a recall of its wall-mounted Lettan line of mirrors due to breaking wall fittings.

Lettan mirrors with date stamps before and including 2105, referring to the year 2021 and the fifth week of the year, and those with supplier number 21944 and date stamp before and including 2325 are affected by the recall.

No incidents have been reported in Singapore, Ikea said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said: “Customer safety is always the starting point for Ikea...Ikea Singapore urges all customers who own an affected Lettan mirror to stop using it and to order replacement wall fittings free of charge.”

The mirror is currently sold in one size measuring 80cm by 96cm and costs $39.90.

Customers can order a replacement fitting with item number 139298/1

Ikea investigating bug issues after TikTok vid shows 'infested' furniture

A similar recall of the mirror was announced in January 2023 after Ikea said then that fittings that attach Lettan mirrors to the wall have been breaking which led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling.

The company added that customers who own an affected mirror can order replacement wall fittings for free via its website ikea.sg, or by contacting its customer care centre on 6786-6868.

The Straits Times has reached out to Ikea for comment.

IkeaPRODUCT SAFETY