Indian national, 73, allegedly molested 4 women on board SQ flight

An elderly man was on board a Singapore Airlines flight from the US to Singapore when he allegedly molested four women between 3.15am and 5.30pm on Nov 18.

Indian national Balasubramanian Ramesh, 73, who is accused of molesting one of the women four times, is said to have targeted the three others once each.

He was handed seven molestation charges in a district court on Nov 25.

Court documents do not disclose if the women were the carrier’s passengers or crew, and they cannot be named due to a gag order to protect their identities.

Balasubramanian is accused of molesting the first alleged victim at around 3.15am, and his second alleged victim about five minutes later.

He allegedly molested the second woman three more times between 3.30am and 6am on Nov 18.

He is also said to have outraged the modesty of a third woman at around 9.30am and allegedly molested the fourth woman at around 5.30pm that day.

He is expected to plead guilty on Dec 13.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

Balasubramanian cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.