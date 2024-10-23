Insurance nightmare strands S'pore PR in South Korea

With medical bills piling up, Mr Whelan's 69-year-old wife Winnie is left distraught and unsure if she will ever be able to bring her husband back to Singapore.

A dream vacation to South Korea has turned into a desperate fight for survival for 79-year-old Singapore PR Mr Timothy Whelan and his wife Winnie.

Mr Whelan is currently stranded in intensive care at a Seoul hospital following a series of medical emergencies, with his insurance company refusing to cover the mounting costs.

Mr Whelan was rushed to Konkuk University Hospital on the evening of Oct 5 after experiencing alarming symptoms including bilateral hearing loss, extreme weakness, and dizziness.

Doctors acted swiftly, performing emergency surgery to remove a blood clot in an artery in his brain.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened in the following days.

He developed acute hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain, and cerebral oedema, requiring additional emergency surgeries to relieve pressure on his skull.

While Mr Whelan's condition remains critical, requiring constant monitoring, his ordeal has been compounded by a dispute with his travel insurance company.

The company has denied their claim for medical coverage, alleging that his condition stems from pre-existing hypertension.

This is despite assurances from medical professionals at Konkuk University Hospital that Mr Whelan's current condition is not related to his hypertension.

With medical bills piling up, Mr Whelan's 69-year-old wife Winnie is left distraught and unsure if she will ever be able to bring her husband back to Singapore.

In a bid to ease the financial burden, a Give.Asia fundraiser has been set up to help the Whelan family.

The campaign aims to raise $250,000 to cover Mr Whelan's medical expenses. At the time of writing, over $37,000 has been donated by generous individuals.

To contribute to Mr. Whelan's medical fund and help bring him home, visit the Give.Asia page.