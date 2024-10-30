Interactive Harry Potter art experience to open on Sentosa

The experience, which takes about an hour to go through, includes 10 environments, including two which are exclusive to Singapore – the Chamber Of Secrets and The Trap Door.

Fans of Harry Potter, get ready to visit Hogwarts and the rest of the wizarding world in November.

The interactive art experience, Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic, will be making its Asia premiere at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 22. It is based on the best-selling Harry Potter book and movie series chronicling the adventures of boy wizard Harry Potter and his friends Ron and Hermione.

Created by Warner Bros Discovery Global Experiences and Neon, the self-guided art experience spans over 3,700 sq m. Visitors are given a wand, which they can use to interact with their environment.

Tickets range from $39 to $49 and go on general sale on Nov 8. Pre-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from Nov 5 to 7. Fans can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets by joining the waitlist at harrypottervisionsofmagic.sg

The experience, which takes about an hour to go through, includes 10 environments, including two which are exclusive to Singapore – the Chamber Of Secrets and The Trap Door.

The Chamber Of Secrets was a major plot point in the second book of the Harry Potter series, and will take visitors deep beneath the wizarding school Hogwarts and into the lair of the Basilisk, an ancient serpent monster.

The Trap Door is based on the story of the first book, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. Visitors are invited to access a series of chambers protecting the Philosopher’s Stone, a magical object crucial to gaining immortality, and go through challenges.

The other environments include the various Ministries Of Magic around the world; Newt’s Menagerie, where visitors can see the fantastic beasts of the magical world; and the eerie Knockturn Alley, a shopping lane dedicated to the dangerous Dark Arts.

There will also be a retail shop selling gifts and official Harry Potter merchandise, where fans can also enjoy Butterbeer, an oft-mentioned butterscotch brew in the series.

The family-friendly art experience had its world premiere in Cologne, Germany, in 2023.

Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic

Where: Forum, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: From Nov 22, 11am to 10pm daily

Admission: Prices range from $39 to $49 and will go on general sale on Ticketmaster on Nov 8 (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 800-321-1678). Pre-sales are available from Nov 5 to 7. Sign up for a pre-sale waitlist at harrypottervisionsofmagic.sg