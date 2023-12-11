Irene Ang launches revolutionary casting app, shares how no dream is too big

From left: Ng Say Yong, Chief Content Officer of mm2 Entertainment; Irene Ang, founder of IAmCasting; Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister-of-State for Communication and Information & National Development; Kenneth Shih, CEO of Hong Pictures; Pedro Tan, Managing Director and Executive producer of Ochre Pictures.

It’s not about what you know, but who you know.

Or so the adage goes, but local celebrity and Fly Entertainment founder Irene Ang is looking to revolutionise the entertainment industry with the launch of her new ‘baby’, the IAmCasting app.

The app aims to simplify the casting process for the industry and Asian creative talents, including actors, singers, influencers, stand-up comedians and models. Thanks to technology, casting can take place anytime, anywhere.

TNP attended the launch of IAmCasting at the 10th Singapore Media Festival on Dec 7.

Senior Minister-of-State for Communications and Infomation and National Development Tan Kiat How was the guest-of-honour and witnessed the signing of the Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with leading media and production companies: mm2 Entertainment, Ochre Pictures, Hong Pictures and Hollywood Thailand.

Under the MOU, these companies will leverage IAmCasting for their upcoming productions.

Got lobang?

At the event, Ang shared IAmCasting started as a dream she had 18 years ago but the multi-hyphenate was busy with her other businesses.

Now that Fly Entertainment is all ‘grown up’ and well taken care of, she told TNP that she feels like she needs to do more things.

The app's creation was born from how ma fan (tedious) the casting process can be. For example, the casting for Crazy Rich Asians took a ‘painful’ two weeks.

For those in the industry, the phrase ‘got lobang?’ is frequently flung around. Casting producers sometimes have to rely on their friends and contacts to find the right people for specific roles. They would also have to attend festivals and forums to look for potential clients.

Not everyone is as lucky as Ang was: “Twenty-five years ago I was given the opportunity to act and I was very fortunate. By some strange stroke of luck, I only auditioned one time in my life for Phua Chu Kang and the rest is history.

“With the success of Crazy Rich Asians, there is more we can do for the entire industry."

She added: “More and more people are looking at us for casting and although FLY Entertainment is the biggest agency in Singapore, we do not have the supply for everybody and every role.”

She hopes that with the launch of this app, she can inspire others in the industry, especially those above 50.

Ang, who is 55, said: “It’s never too late. Senior citizens can make meaningful lives.”

Suhaimi Yusof, broadcaster, entertainer and now director of strategic communications at social welfare organisation Jamiyah, told TNP he is excited and that "it's time" for the IAmCasting app.

He is one of over 600 talents who have signed up with IAmCasting, and he hopes to use it in his role at Jamiyah to find talent for social media to carry their messages to serve the community.

"As someone who has gone through and seen and experienced the evolution of media, the technology has made casting easier and also fun,” he said.

Local actor Maxi Lim is also eager to be part of the app and called it a 'gamechanger'.

"After over a decade of acting, I really suck at auditions, suck during the audition and looking for auditions," he said.

And now with the free app, he looks forward to casting producers looking for him instead.

No Dream too big

When Ang founded Fly Entertainment in 1999, she had her fair share of naysayers who did not think she would succeed.

Fast forward to 2023 and she has learned to shrug such criticisms off.

"They tell me, 'Eh why are you doing this? You're too old to start this and not even tech-savvy'," Ang said.

"I remembered when I started Fly, people said the same thing to me."

She added it's important to follow your gut.

"I feel like I need to try, at least if I don't succeed, I will die trying."

She hopes IAmCasting will be the one-stop-shop for Asian talents all over the world.

Inspired by local brands like BreadTalk, Din Tai Fung and Food Republic, Ang is looking beyond Singapore and wants Asian performers worldwide to be part of the app as it speeds up the casting process by eliminating geographical and time barriers.

"I think this is the most ridiculous dream but I'm giving myself until 60 to make that dream come true or like I said, die trying," she said.