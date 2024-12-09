It got real hot in Paya Lebar on Dec 7

The National Environment Agency said the new record surpassed the previous record of 35.9 deg C on Dec 6, 2016.

Temperatures reached 36.2 deg C in Paya Lebar on Dec 7, making it the highest daily maximum temperature ever recorded in Singapore for the month of December.

In a Facebook post on Dec 9, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the new record surpassed the previous record of 35.9 deg C on Dec 6, 2016.

The islandwide average rainfall in November 2024 was also the highest on record for that month since 1980, said NEA.

“It was 47.4 per cent above the month’s long-term average and exceeded the previous record of 390.1mm set in November 1992,” it added.

Thundery showers in the afternoon are expected on most days in the second week of December, said NEA.

“The total rainfall for the first half of December is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.”