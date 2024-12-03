Dry conditions expected in first week of Dec, rain to return next week

Dry weather is expected for December's first week, but the rain is set to return for its second.

People can momentarily tuck their brollies away, with drier days forecast in Singapore for the first week of December. But rainy weather is expected to return in the second week.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons in the second week of December. These showers may also extend into the night on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a weather advisory on Dec 2.

This is because of the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, which will continue in the first two weeks of the month, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east. During this season, cold air travels over the warm South China Sea from Northern Asia to the tropics. As it warms and gains moisture, it causes more rainfall in Singapore.

Over the next two weeks, daily maximum temperatures will likely range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and may slightly exceed 34 deg C on a few days, MSS said.

Looking back, the last two weeks of November were some of Singapore’s wettest in 2024, with moderate to heavy thundery showers on most days. The neighbourhoods in Admiralty and Pasir Ris registered rainfall of about 185 per cent above average.

On Nov 22, widespread heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of Singapore, triggering two flash floods in the north. Woodlands experienced 137.2mm of rainfall that day – the most rain recorded in a day in the last two weeks of November.

The daily maximum temperature in the last fortnight of November sat between 31 deg C and 34 deg C on most days. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.8 deg C was recorded in Clementi, also on Nov 22.