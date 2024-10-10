Jail for man who left friend to die after fatal punch

Eng Chee Hong was sentenced to two years and nine months’ jail, a $3,000 fine and disqualification from all classes of driving licences for two years.

A man was sentenced to jail on Oct 10 for fatally punching his friend, causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor.

Eng Chee Hong, 55, had pleaded guilty on Oct 9 to one count of voluntarily causing hurt, and one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in a separate incident.

On Oct 10, the Singaporean was sentenced to two years and nine months’ jail, a $3,000 fine and disqualification from all classes of driving licences for two years.

Eng had punched a heavily intoxicated Mr Dao Van Chien in the face in the early hours of Jan 1 as he was upset with Mr Chien’s drunken behaviour. Eng had known the victim as he was a patron of the coffee shop that Mr Chien worked at.

The punch caused Mr Chien to fall backwards and hit his head on the concrete floor. The 38-year-old Vietnamese man died in hospital four days later on Jan 4.

Eng was granted a five-week deferment for his sentence after he claimed, through his lawyers, that he wanted to spend time with his mother, who was terminally ill.

But his sister refused to continue being his bailor and told the court: “I think it’s best for him to start serving his sentence. I don’t wish to be his bailor any more.”

When Eng asked to speak to her, she could be heard telling him “enough” in Mandarin.

District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan said the predominant sentencing consideration in this case was to provide retribution and deterrence.

Said the judge: “The sentence must clearly signal that those who resort to violence will have to pay heavily for the consequences of their deeds, especially in this case where death was caused to the victim.”

He added that there were multiple aggravating factors to consider when meting out his sentence.

One consideration was that Eng’s attack on Mr Chien was completely disproportionate.

“Even if (Eng) was irritated at the victim’s behaviour, it was entirely unjustified for him to punch the victim so forcefully on the face. The victim was not even a physical threat to him,” said Judge Koo.

He noted that even after Eng had punched Mr Chien, he remained “completely callous and indifferent to the victim’s suffering” as he left Mr Chien lying on the floor and continued drinking with his friends at a different location.

“He has a number of hurt antecedents, which, while dated, do show he is unable to forsake his violent tendencies. This time, it led to the death of a victim,” said the judge.

“The tragic loss of the victim’s life in this case, and the pain and suffering this has brought to his family, will be a stain on the accused’s conscience for the rest of his life.”

The court heard that Mr Chien’s family had flown in from Vietnam to attend the hearing. At least two relatives in the group can be heard crying during the proceedings.

Eng, who had remained quiet as he was being sentenced, later asked to speak to Mr Chien’s family in open court.

He told them: “This is something that shouldn’t have happened. I truly want to apologise to all of you. I am sorry.”

Judge Koo said Eng will begin serving his sentence on Oct 10 if he is unable to find a new bailor on the same day.

Wrapping up the proceedings, he said: “For the victim’s family members…the court sends its deepest condolences. I hope that their pain will gradually soothe with the passage of time.”