CNB officer accuseed of misappropriating $1,400

Muhammad Fayyaz Helmi, 29, who is no longer working for the agency, is accused of three counts of criminal breach of trust as a public servant.

A Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) investigation officer (IO) allegedly misappropriated cash totalling nearly $1,400 from three men on separate occasions.

He was also charged with two counts each of doing an act with the intention to obstruct the course of justice and committing forgery for the purpose of cheating.

He is accused of committing the offences between 2019 and 2024.

Responding to queries, CNB told The Straits Times on Jan 27 that Fayyaz resigned in May 2024.

A spokesperson for the agency added: “Earlier in 2024, acting on a complaint received, (we) uncovered acts of misconduct by an officer, involving misappropriation of cash exhibits in two investigations, and immediately reported the matter to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for investigation.

“CNB’s internal investigations further revealed that the officer had on two other occasions failed to return money and personal property seized in the course of investigation and which were to be returned to their rightful owners after the conclusion of the cases.”

The spokesperson said CNB immediately reported these additional two cases to the SPF, adding: “As court proceedings are ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”

Court documents stated that Fayyaz was working as an IO when he allegedly misappropriated at least $900 from a man.

He is said to have then intended to obstruct the course of justice by paying $950 to this first alleged victim, knowing that a police report had been filed.

Fayyaz is also accused of forging an amount of more than $900 on what court documents referred to as “CNB’s acknowledged slip”.

Separately, Fayyaz is accused of misappropriating around $360 from a second alleged victim.

Fayyaz is also said to have handed $400 to the man and instructed the latter to lie that his seized property had been returned to him, and to not reveal the truth to anyone.

According to court documents, Fayyaz allegedly forged the man’s signature on “CNB’s acknowledged slip”.

In an unrelated case, Fayyaz is said to have misappropriated $130 and two SIM cards from a third alleged victim.

The former IO’s case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 21.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust as a public servant, he can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined for each charge.

For each count of forgery for the purpose of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.