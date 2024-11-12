Jail for nursing home worker who molested male colleague

A healthcare assistant working at a nursing home was sentenced to seven months and two weeks’ jail on Nov 11 for molesting his male colleague.

The Filipino, 30, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force to molest the victim.

The offender and the nursing home cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the 24-year-old victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Caleb Looi said the offender’s role as a healthcare assistant was to change diapers, feed, shower and provide medication to residents of the nursing home.

Investigations revealed that before the incident in October, the pair had a drinking session with other colleagues.

There, the offender confessed to the victim that he had fantasised about him and found him “cute”, to which the victim replied that he liked women.

On Oct 27 at around 3am, after drinking alcohol with several colleagues, the offender returned to his dormitory, where the victim also lived.

At around 5am, while the lights of the dormitory were off, he walked to the victim, who was asleep on his bed, and molested him over his boxers.

The prosecutor said the offender then attempted to reach beneath the boxers when the victim woke up and shouted.

The offender withdrew his hand, ran out of the dormitory room and hid.

Feeling unclean, the victim took two showers, and he reported the incident to his supervisor. The offender was arrested that same day.

Arguing for eight months’ jail, DPP Looi said the victim was asleep and was therefore vulnerable when the offence was committed.

“It is unclear how long the touching incident was, but the touch could not have been fleeting as it was sufficient to rouse the victim from his sleep,” the prosecutor added.

In mitigation, the offender, who was unrepresented, teared up as he apologised for his actions and pleaded for a light sentence.

For using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or given any combination of such punishments.