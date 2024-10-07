JB washer allegedly scratches S'pore car in polish demo

A Singapore driver has claimed that he was trying to get his car washed in Johor Bahru when the worker at the 24-hour shop insisted on polishing the car.

In his attempt to persuade Mr Li to go for the polishing service, the worker apparently demonstrated the process but ended up causing scratches on the hood of Mr Li's car.

Mr Li told Shin Min Daily News that he had to fork out $900 to get the scratches removed.

He had gone to the car wash in Taman Maju Jaya on Sept 28 since he was planning to eat next door.

Mr Li claimed that when he asked about the washing service, the car wash worker tried to convince him to go for the polishing service and showed him the machine to be used to polish the car.

When Mr Li pressed on for the price of just washing the car, the worker proceeded to demonstrate the polishing service and used the machine on the hood of the car.

"I asked the boss who should compensate me for the scratches and he told me to pay RM450 ($139) for the whole car, saying he would repair the mark, but it could not be removed," said Mr Li.

"Later, he changed his mind and asked me to pay RM100, saying he would try to solve the problem.

“But when he failed to resolve the issue, he said he had no money to compensate me and instructed me to go to a spray paint factory in Gelang Patah to repair it.

However, the boss couldn't remove the scratches, so he said he could provide free polishing for the entire car, but Mr Li had already lost confidence.

He took his car to a garage in Singapore on Oct 7 and was quoted $900 for the repairs.