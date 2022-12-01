MINDS-run car wash in Telok Blangah gets rave reviews from driver for their pleasant service

One customer was so impressed with the service provided at a manual car wash that he took to Facebook to encourage other drivers to patronise the place.

Facebook user Jerome Joseph posted about the car wash located at an SPC petrol station in Telok Blangah on Nov 29, highlighting the staff’s service-with-a-smile approach.

He said he was surprised by this as few car wash operators would often smile, wave, or even look his way during a car wash.

"Their smiles were contagious and I found myself smiling and waving back. Even as they wiped down the car, it felt like they were having fun, enjoyed serving, and were focused on doing an amazing job getting my car clean,” he wrote.

Joseph added that he later found out that the car wash was run by the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS).

Called MINDS Wash, the initiative is a long-term social enterprise collaboration with SPC, which aims to give MINDS clients an avenue for employment, while simultaneously serving as a platform for the public to learn about the capabilities of persons with intellectual disabilities.

"These individuals have set a high standard of service that we all can learn from. We definitely need more such social enterprises here in Singapore and globally. Do support them if you are in Singapore," Joseph ended his post.

So if you're in the neighbourhood and the car needs a wash, be sure to check these guys out. Details found here.