Karaoke kid conquers the stage to become getai star

The stage lights are blinding, the music pulsates, and the crowd roars with anticipation.

As the elaborately costumed figure steps into the spotlight, her infectious energy instantly electrifies the atmosphere.

This is the world of getai, and Li Peifen reigns supreme.

A familiar face in the vibrant heartland entertainment scene, Li has captivated audiences for over two decades.

Her journey began at the tender age of six, an impressive feat in an industry known for its seasoned veterans.

"I always had a really strong interest in singing," she recalls. "At home, I would look at the TV screen while it was turned off so I could see my own reflection, and I would just take a prop or something as a microphone and pretend to perform."

This innate passion for performance, coupled with exposure to karaoke competitions in her childhood, laid the foundation for Li’s getai career and cemented her love for the stage.

The Hungry Ghost Festival is marked by getai – which literally means “singing stage” in Mandarin – shows.

Over the years, Li’s talent blossomed. Her natural charisma and sharp wit, combined with a rare bilingual fluency, quickly caught the attention of other performers.

What began as playful banter with fellow getai emcees soon evolved into partnerships, giving her a taste of hosting.

"They started partnering me with some of my seniors and I just learnt along the way," she explains.

This organic transition from singing to emceeing was further propelled by a shortage of emcees at the time.

Many veteran hosts, unfortunately, succumbed to illness, leaving a void that Li effortlessly filled.

"Gradually, I transformed from a singer to hosting the entire show," she says.

While Li admits singing is "easier" – needing only three songs a night compared to hosting an entire three-hour show – her heart now lies with emceeing.

"My focus is truly on my emcee job," she states.

Li's career has been a front-row seat to the evolution of getai. The industry, once perceived as "a sunset industry", experienced a resurgence thanks to the 2007 movie 881.

This renewed interest, coupled with support from government agencies and community events, has injected new life into getai, transforming it into a vibrant spectacle comparable to "a heartland concert", Li explains.

She emphasises the modernised image of getai, dispelling outdated notions.

"We are very trendy nowadays," she points out. "We do have our supporters logging on to Facebook to watch us live."

These live performances, even predating the pandemic, and the incorporation of trendy songs, including TikTok hits, have broadened getai's appeal, attracting a younger audience.

However, Li acknowledges the need for more homegrown talent, with many performers in local shows now hailing from Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

"It will be a good thing if we can groom our own talent," she says.

Despite the modern upgrades, Li believes the heart of getai lies in its traditional elements – the Hokkien and Mandarin banter, the interaction between singers and emcees – creating a unique charm that resonates deeply with audiences.

"A getai show entirely in English… I don't think that will be happening any time soon," she laughs.

The unwavering support of her family has been Li’s anchor throughout her journey. Her mother, who doubles as her manager and stylist, and her father, who chauffeured her to shows in the early part of her career, have been her bedrock.

"I don't think I could have done it without their help," Li says with gratitude.

Her path, from a bright-eyed child captivated by the allure of getai to the dynamic queen of the getai stage, is a testament to her talent, dedication and the enduring power of this cultural phenomenon – and Li has no plans to leave the spotlight.

"I think I'm going to be in the getai industry for quite a while," she says.

And audiences, captivated by her infectious energy and genuine passion, will undoubtedly welcome her presence on the getai stage for many years to come.