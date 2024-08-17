Hokkien chants and high stakes: Meet auctioneer Kelvin Oh

His largest auction to date was a small piggy bank like this, which fetched a staggering $28,000 bid.

Seven years ago, Mr Kelvin Oh made headlines as one of Singapore's youngest getai auctioneers at 28 years old, bringing a youthful energy to a trade often dominated by older generations.

Today, at 35, Mr Oh still holds the title of the youngest in the game, and his youthful passion hasn't faded.

"I was always interested in auctioneering," he recalls, his eyes lighting up as he talks about his early days.

He first witnessed the electrifying world of getai auctions as a child, accompanying his family to temple dinners. But it wasn't until he was 25, while working as a delivery driver, that his path took an unexpected turn.

His mentor, a seasoned auctioneer, saw a need for younger faces in the industry and encouraged Mr Oh to give it a try.

"He told me we need young people like me to step into this trade," says Mr Oh, adding that there was – and still is – a dwindling number of new apprentices.

Getai auction is the predominant method for temples and organising committees for Hungry Ghost Festival celebrations to raise funds for the following year’s operations.

For three years, Mr Oh learned the ropes, shadowing his mentor and absorbing the intricacies of the art.

Mastering the rapid-fire Hokkien chants, reading the crowd, and knowing how to push bids without alienating attendees – it was a rigorous apprenticeship.

"The hardest part was overcoming the scepticism," Mr Oh admits. "Many organisers didn't trust someone so young to handle their auctions. They wondered if I could command the stage and get the prices they needed."

But Mr Oh persevered, proving his mettle, auction after auction.

In 2017, he conducted his first solo auction in a small coffee shop with only 25 tables.

“I was very worried because I couldn’t afford to make a mistake,” he recounted. “Once I make a mistake, the organiser would definitely ban me from coming in for the next event.

“So I tried my best to remember all the wording. Converting Chinese into Hokkien is really not easy.”

Despite the nerves, he pulled it off, exceeding expectations.

His largest auction to date was a small piggy bank like this, which fetched a staggering $28,000 bid. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Since then, he's gone on to bigger stages, even conducting auctions in Malaysia. His largest auction to date was a small piggy bank, which fetched a staggering $28,000 bid.

However, auctioneers like Mr Oh face ongoing challenges.

The economic downturn has impacted bidding, with people having less disposable income to donate. The pressure to meet organisers' financial targets weighs heavily on him, especially during peak season.

"In one night, I need to hit $80,000 or $90,000, sometimes even more, to cover all their expenses," he explains.

In a single night, Mr Oh needs to auction off every single one of these items and ensure that the total value of the bids can cover the cost of organising an auction dinner. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Mr Oh adds that despite having been in the trade for seven years, he still considers himself a newbie and learning from those around him.

He's also not immune to making the occasional blunder.

"Once, when I was doing an auction, I suddenly had stomachache,” he laughs. “It’s very stressful, I tell you.

"I had eaten something spicy at the coffee shop before the auction, and my stomach was in pain the whole night. Before starting, I had already rushed to the washroom a few times.

“I tried drinking warm water to calm it but after auctioning off just 10 items, the pain returned. But I couldn’t stop, I needed to continue the whole night. Once that dinner starts, you cannot leave the stage."

Despite the long hours and intense pressure, Mr Oh remains committed. He's eager to see more young people join the field, recognising the need for fresh perspectives and the continuation of this unique cultural practice.

"I'm planning to do this for the long time," he says with a determined smile. He even hopes to pass on the torch to his sons, aged 14 and five, if they show an interest.