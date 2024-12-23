At Ketojiak, even diabetics can enjoy some ice cream

Ketojiak's ultra-low-carb ice creams and waffles are crafted to be diabetic- and keto-friendly.

In a city where dessert often means indulgence at the expense of health, Ketojiak is here to change the game.

Founded by Galvin Sng in 2020, Ketojiak is the first diabetic-, keto- and celiac-friendly ice cream and waffle boutique in Singapore.

Mr Sng told TNP: "My parents died at a relatively young age due to metabolic health issues. At a health check in 2020, I was also suspected of having fatty liver disease."

The health scare prompted Mr Sng to adopt a ketogenic diet for weight loss and better health. While on the diet, he craved ice cream but realised that his options were limited.

His quest for a better diet led him to experiment with ice cream recipes that fit his new lifestyle. The result was a chocolate ice cream so good that even his wife, who wasn’t on the diet, became a fan.

“Developing the recipes took significant trial and error. Making diabetic- and keto-friendly ice creams isn’t as simple as replacing sugar with sweeteners,” said Mr Sng, explaining that the product must be sugar-free and “extremely low in net carbs” as digestible carbs turn into glucose and affect blood sugar.

Word of his ice cream creations spread quickly through online keto communities. What began as a home-based venture turned into a mission to be Singapore’s first boutique catering catering to people on the ketogenic diet and those with blood sugar or metabolic health issues, like diabetes.

Ketojiak, located at 44 Owen Road, boasts over 40 ice cream flavours including local twists such as kaya, black sesame and bandung.

Each serving contains less than 2g of net carbs, making it safe for diabetics and anyone concerned about their blood sugar level.

“Our ice creams are not only delicious but also aligned with our commitment to metabolic health and wellness," said Mr Sng.

"It’s incredibly fulfilling to see people of all dietary needs sharing and enjoying our dessert together."

Ketojiak uses sweeteners like allulose and monk fruit extract, both of which have a glycemic index of zero, meaning they don’t affect blood sugar levels. These natural alternatives replicate the sweetness and texture of sugar without the health risks.

Dietitian Bonnie Lau, founder of The Asian Dietitian, praised Ketojiak's approach to ingredient selection.

"Ketojiak uses keto ingredients such as cream, coconut, almond milk, eggs, and natural sweeteners like monk fruit or allulose,” she said.

“These ingredients support a healthy ketogenic diet by providing unprocessed fats while minimising blood sugar spikes.

"Ketojiak ice cream can be a good choice for anyone on a ketogenic or low-carb diet, who wants the occasional ice cream indulgence, with less effect on blood glucose levels than traditional ice cream.

"But it is still processed food, and avoiding over-consumption of any sugar substitute is still important if you are looking for a healthy lifestyle.”