Koh Poh Koon warns followers about fake Instagram account

Singapore

The fake account, which goes by the name “dr.Philip.Nguyen”, copied Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon’s profile photo and his posts.PHOTOS: MCI, KOH POH KOON/FACEBOOK
Gabrielle Chan
Nov 21, 2023 11:43 pm

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon has alerted his followers to a fake account on Instagram impersonating him. 

The account, which goes by the name “dr.Philip.Nguyen”, copied Dr Koh’s profile photo and his posts.

“Please do not accept any solicitation and block this immediately,” said Dr Koh, who is also Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, in a Facebook post on Nov 21.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that the account had more than 1,900 followers and 187 posts.

This is not the first time Dr Koh’s Instagram account has been spoofed, or impersonated. He had issued similar alerts on two other occasions, in April and October 2023.

Both times, he posted on Facebook telling his followers not to accept any requests from the fake accounts.

Singapore

Former Workers’ Party MP Yaw Shin Leong dies at 47

Cyber criminals have also targeted other local politicians.

In September, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling had fake social media accounts impersonating them.

These accounts would reproduce their photos and posts.

Earlier that same month, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat alerted followers to several fake accounts on Instagram using his profile photo and versions of his name.

At least three Instagram accounts and a Facebook account were made using versions of Mr Saktiandi’s name.

In 2017, The Straits Times reported that at least 13 People’s Action Party politicians, including Mr K. Shanmugam, Mr Chan Chun Sing and Ms Tin Pei Ling, have had fake social media accounts impersonating them.

 

Please be aware there is a fake Instagram account using my profile pic and copying my posts. Please do not accept any solicitation and block this immediately.

Posted by Koh Poh Koon - 许宝琨 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

