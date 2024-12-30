Landlord unhappy tenant cooks often; kicks her out and withholds deposit

Less than two months after renting a room, a fight breaks out between a tenant and her landlord, both parties pointing fingers at each other.

Ms Chen, a 31-year-old Malaysian, had been renting a room in a flat at Block 13 Marsiling Lane from Oct 31.

She had managed to negotiate the monthly rent down from $600 to $580 and got the landlord's approval to cook in the kitchen.

Ms Chen told Shin Min Daily News that despite the approval, the landlord would complain each time each time she cooked – about four to five times a week.

The landlord also raised the rent back to $600 when Ms Chen moved in.

Ms Chen on Dec 24 told the landlord she wanted to move out and asked for the $600 deposit.

Both parties started to argue and the landlord apparently told Ms Chen to pack up and move out immediately.

Ms Chen claimed she was pushed and hit, resulting in multiple scars on her body and a scratch on her shoulder.

“She grabbed my hair, pushed me to the ground and hit me on the head," said Ms Chen, adding that she moved out that very evening but did not receive the $600 from the landlord.

The landlord told the Chinese daily that problems arose after her daughter cooked Ms Chen's vegetable by mistake.

She added that she made an exception for Ms Chen and allowed her to cook but was unhappy with the frequency.

“She occupied the kitchen to cook every day and used a lot of water and electricity.”

With regard to the rent, she said Ms Chen refused to sign a one-year lease, so she reinstated the $600 rent since there was no commitment from Ms Chen.