Body of girl, 15, found in Malaysia river; boyfriend arrested

15-year-old Yap Xin Yuan went missing on Dec 19 after meeting her boyfriend.

About two months ago, Malaysian teen Yap Xin Yuan met a boy at the lion dance centre she went to for training and they started dating.

On Dec 19, Xin Yuan told her family she was going for lion dance training and her father dropped her off at the centre in Cheras.

And that was the last time her family heard from the 15-year-old.

Her family filed a police report that night and posted on social media an appeal for her whereabouts.

A few days later, Xin Yuan's boyfriend filed a police report for her disappearance.

According to China Press, the 16-year-old boy claimed that his girlfriend had taken a private hire vehicle to his house on the morning of Dec 19 but they quarrelled after a meal and she left in another private hire vehicle soon after.

However, the private hire company revealed that Xin Yuan had taken only one ride that day and CCTV footage showed that she had arrived at a different timing from what he had claimed.

Malaysian police found a decomposing body in a river in Banting on Dec 28. The body is believed to be that of Xin Yuan's.

Police arrested her boyfriend, along with his 20-year-old brother and 51-year-old father.

According to local media reports, the boyfriend on Dec 31 confessed to dumping Xin Yuan's body into the river.

He claimed he had drunk drug-laced beverages with Xin Yuan and she died. He panicked and asked his family for help, which led to the decision to dump her body in the river.

Police investigations are ongoing.