Little India shops switch to cloth bags

Efforts to reduce plastic usage in Little India have received a boost, with many shoppers seen carrying cloth bags in recent days.

The Plastic Free Little India campaign was launched by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu on Jan 6 during the Pongal light-up ceremony at Clive Street. Since then, several businesses in Little India have switched to cloth bags and paper straws.

Some customers who visited Jothi Store and Flower Shop at Campbell Lane to buy items for Pongal saw minimal use of plastic items.

Mrs Senthamarai Ganeshan was impressed by the move. “Cloth bags are good for emphasising the importance of environmental protection,” she told English-language Indian weekly Tabla.

Mrs Revathi Kamaraj, a 54-year-old clinical researcher, said she was happy to see such commitment to the cause. “A week ago, I was shopping in Chennai and saw many shops have done away with plastic bags. This is indeed a good direction to take,” she said.

Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (LISHA) president Regunarth Siva Thyagarajan told tabla! that plans to make Little India plastic-free began at the end of last year. “We are hoping for Little India to be plastic free by the end of 2026,” he said.

According to him, alternatives such as plates made of leaves and coconut shells and bags made from banana fibres have been researched and considered for implementation.

Singapore Indian Food Suppliers’ Association coordinator S. Mahenthiran pointed out that his own establishment, Gayatri Restaurant, is encouraging customers to bring their own containers for takeaway food. “This will promote food packaging sustainability,” he said.

Tekka stall owners like Vignesh Pathma, who is in the meat business, welcomed the alternatives to plastic. “But they should be practical and affordable,” he said.