Low-income parents want to give kids head start but lack the means

Mother-of-four Nur Adibah Mahat admits she's a "kiasu" parent and wants to ensure her daughter gets a head start when she enters Primary 1 next year.

Ms Adibah wishes to enroll her daughter in foundation programmes but money is tight.

The 38-year-old just started a contractual job and her husband is a part-time deliveryman.

The couple and their four children, who are aged between two and 18, live in a rental flat in Ang Mo Kio.

"Her teacher says she's doing alright but I still worry. I don't want her to be trailing in Primary 1," she told Berita Harian.

"Academic pursuit is important in Singapore. My daughter needs to have a strong foundation."

Ms Adibah feels that what is taught in preschool and kindergarten does not suffice.

“My daughter can read, add and subtract. But I don't think that's enough. I want her to have a strong foundation so that she can progress independently," she explained.

"If I were to enroll her in tuition classes, I won't be able to pay for anything else."

Ms Adibah consulted other parents in the neighbourhood and realised they face the same issue.

"So we ensure we make time each day to read with our children," she shared.

"I have also started to teach my daughter how to spell."

PPIS Family Service Centre West centre manager Nooraini Mohd Razak explained that other than financial constraints, low-income parents often work odd hours that make it difficult for them to teach their children.

They also struggle with the administrative process in registering their children for primary school and those with lower education have trouble understanding school briefings and orientation programmes.

"They face a lot of stress in wanting to give their children a head start," she said.

"Parents who had a negative experience in their academic journey and parents who do not see the importance of education need extra support and guidance."