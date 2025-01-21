Lineup of 6 planets visible over night skies until Feb 20

Locations such as Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges offer unobstructed and panoramic views of the city skyline.

A rare celestial event known as a “planet parade”, where six planets – Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus – are aligned, will be visible in the night sky till Feb 20.

While planet parade is not a scientific term, it describes the phenomenon where multiple bright planets are visible simultaneously along the ecliptic line, the plane in which the planets orbit the Sun.

According to the Science Centre Observatory, four of the six planets – Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars – can be seen from anywhere in Singapore without any equipment, provided the skies are clear.

Observers who wish to spot Neptune and Uranus will need a telescope and a dark, unobstructed sky.

Best viewing spots in Singapore

For those seeking an optimal viewing experience, the observatory suggests visiting open areas with clear views of the horizon.

Locations such as Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges offer unobstructed and panoramic views of the city skyline, enhancing the star-gazing experience.

This planet parade is particularly noteworthy as the next similar event is expected to occur only in January 2036, when the same six planets – Saturn, Uranus, Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Venus – will be aligned in the sky from east to west.

The celestial phenomenon follows Mars being in opposition on Jan 16, when the Red Planet was directly opposite the Sun as viewed from Earth, making it brighter and more prominent in Singapore’s night sky.