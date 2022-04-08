 Maggots wriggle out from minced pork cooked in soup, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Maggots wriggle out from minced pork cooked in soup

PHOTO: STOMP
Farah Daley
Apr 08, 2022 03:48 pm

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating an incident in maggots were found in frozen pork.

The Stomper shared she had bought a pack of frozen minced pork from Giant supermarket at Block 21 Ghim Moh Road on March 27.

The maggots emerged after her helper used the meat to cook pork meatballs hairy gourd soup.

"My helper cooked the meat with other ingredients but she said the maggots came from the pork," she said.

"I googled and read that maggots can still survive after being frozen!"

She added that the expiry date stated on the packed is Feb 13, 2023.

She reported the incident to SFA.

In response to a Stomp query, the SFA said it has received the feedback and is investigating the matter.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility," an SFA spokesman said.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food retailers must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food retailers should report to SFA via the online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback).

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food retailers if we have obtained sufficient evidence."

