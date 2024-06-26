Maid disobeyed and jaywalked with girl, 4, in fatal accident

Zara Mei Orlic died on Jan 23 when a car hit her at Institution Hill at River Valley.

The maid who was with a four-year-old girl who was killed in a car accident in January had jaywalked with her in River Valley, despite being told not to.

A coroner’s inquiry into the death of Zara Mei Orlic was held on June 26, after she had died on Jan 23 when a car hit her at Institution Hill at River Valley.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Zara had dashed across the road when the accident happened.

Zara had suddenly appeared between two stationary vehicles parked along Institution Hill, which is a two-lane road, when a car driving from the opposite direction hit her.

Traffic Police station inspector (SI) Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman was called as a witness.

He said the maid, who was holding the hand of Zara’s two-year-old sister, was three steps behind Zara and yelled for the car to stop when the collision occurred.

When assisting officer Jeanice Lim asked how long it took for Zara to be visible in the in-car camera footage to when she was hit, SI Firdaus replied that it was one second.

Zara’s parents were present in the court room at the hearing. Her mother choked up several times as SI Firdaus recounted what happened.

SI Firdaus said when the car collided with Zara, she fell onto the road and the car ran across her body. She was bleeding from her nose and mouth, was not responsive, and subsequently found to be in traumatic arrest.

She was taken to Singapore General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

SI Firdaus said according to the car driver, a 40-year-old woman who was arrested following the incident, she was driving home along Institution Hill after picking up her two children from school.

She suddenly felt that her car had hit and gone over something when she checked her rearview mirror and realised she had hit a child, said SI Firdaus.

She immediately stopped the car and checked on Zara.

The driver was not named at the hearing, with SI Firdaus only referring to her as the “involved party”.

On whether any action will be taken against the driver or the maid, the court heard that the Attorney-General’s Chambers will decide after the coroner’s findings are released.

ST understands the maid, who began working for the Orlic family in October 2023, is still working for them.

SI Firdaus said it was not the first time the maid had used this route to jaywalk with the children after picking them up from preschool.

He said Zara’s parents had reminded her not to cross the road at Institution Hill, as that would be jaywalking.

He added that despite their warnings, the maid still crossed the road at Institution Hill and this was the normal route she took after picking up the children.

He said what the maid should have done was to walk around 200m from the preschool at River Valley Road, pass by Institution Hill and head to the pedestrian crossing.

SI Firdaus noted that when the collision occurred, the car was not travelling at a fast speed and the driver was not distracted.

He added that based on evidence gathered, there was no foul play involved.

The coroner will give his findings on July 5.