3 hurt in 3-vehicle accident at Jalan Kayu

Several people can be seen sheltering and tending to the injured people.

Three people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along Jalan Kayu on the afternoon of Jan 28.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident near the junction of Jalan Kayu and Sengkang West Way at 1.50pm.

The police said a 50-year-old male motorcyclist, his 40-year-old female pillion and a 34-year-old female car passenger were taken conscious to hospitals.

SCDF added that two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while another person was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

In photos and videos of the aftermath of the accident posted to the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page on Jan 30, several people can be seen sheltering and tending to the injured people.

Crumpled, twisted metal can be seen on the road next to a kerb in one photo, while another shows a dark-coloured multi-purpose vehicle mounted on a kerb. The MPV’s front bumper is damaged and its front left wheel is dislodged.

The police said that a 48-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.