Malay-Chinese linguist dies at age 93

Since the 1960s, Malay-Chinese linguist and lexicographer Yang Guiyi had been instrumental in the two-way exchange of literature and culture between the Malay and Chinese communities.

Mr Yang and his wife Chen Miaohua jointly compiled 17 Malay-Chinese dictionaries.

They were both awarded the first Singapore Book Council Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

On May 29, Mr Yang complained of breathing difficulties, Madam Chen told Lianhe Zaobao.

He was found to have contracted the coronavirus and died at about 6am the next day.

Born in 1931 in Pontian, Johor, Mr Yang had many Malay friends and developed a passion for the Malay language. The colonists' disparagement of the vernaculars further cemented Mr Yang's resolve to promote the two languages.

He taught his classmates the Malay language when he was a first-cohort student at Nanyang University and later started compiling Malay-Chinese dictionaries.

Mr Yang published his memoir in Malay in 2005 and in Chinese two years later. The English version of the memoir is slated to be released in September.

"I didn't expect it to be too late for him to see it," said Madam Chen.

Singapore Book Council executive director William Phuan: "Mr Yang devoted his life to building a bridge between the Malay and Chinese cultures. He translated books, compiled dictionaries, hosted publications and published academic research. He paved the way in his multiple identities as a translator, lexicographer, scholar and advocate of cross-cultural dialogue."