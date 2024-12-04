Non-Malays challenge themselves to learn the National Language

Mr Melvin Choo and Ms Berit Karlsen are fascinated by the Malay language.

English may be the lingua france in Singapore but the Malay language has captured the hearts of both locals and foreigners.

Mr Melvin Choo, 35, who has a penchant for learning languages, told Berita Harian: “I’ve always enjoyed learning languages. In school, I studied both English and Chinese literature.

"Now I’m challenging myself with a third language."

The regional digital manager at Kimberly-Clark, who has been learning Malay at inLingua Centre since 2021, said his interest in the Malay language was sparked by signage.

“When I see signs in Malay, I ask myself why can’t I understand them,” he said.

“As a Singaporean living in a multiracial and multicultural society, I feel it’s important to understand the national language.”

Mr Choo's proficiency in the Malay language has benefitted him at work, where he frequently collaborates with colleagues from Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Sometimes, I ask my colleagues to conduct our meetings in Malay so that ideas can be conveyed more effectively," he said.

“Although it takes me longer to speak in Malay or Indonesian, I can still understand the discussions."

For Ms Berit Karlsen, a 65-year-old German tour guide who came to Singapore in 1987, not only does she speak the Malay language, but she also prefers to be addressed as Bibi Zaharah.

“When I first arrived in Singapore and was unemployed for three months, I decided to learn Malay," she shared.

“My mother-in-law took me to meet her friends and to markets where I could interact with people. Although I didn’t understand much at first, I just paid attention."

Determined to communicate better with her mother-in-law, Ms Karlsen enrolled in a school offering Indonesian language classes. While the languages differ slightly, the lessons helped her better understand the Malay language and culture.

“When I take tourists to Malay heritage sites like Kampong Glam, I get to delve deeper into the Malay culture and Islamic traditions,."