Malaysian actor Kamal Adli’s alleged attacker charged in court

Malaysian actor Kamal Adli was rushed to Changi General Hospital after he was attacked by a man with a baton during a fan meet.

A 33-year-old man linked to the attack on Malaysian actor Kamal Adli has been charged with assault.

Muhammad Nabil Rashid was on Tuesday charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He is said to have assaulted Mr Kamal, 36, at Singapore Expo with a baton while the victim was meeting fans on Sunday.

Police, who were alerted to the case at 9.19pm the same day, seized a steel baton at the scene.

Nabil appeared in court on Tuesday via video-link, where the judge granted the prosecution’s application to remand him at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric observation.

According to court documents, Nabil used an extendable baton to hit Mr Kamal multiple times. It caused the actor to suffer a 3cm scalp laceration on his head.

On the day of the attack, Mr Kamal and his wife, fellow actress Uqasha Senrose, were at Singapore Expo Hall 5A for a Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event, a three-day fair, to meet fans.

Ms Uqasha told The Straits Times earlier that Mr Kamal was hit during a photo-taking session.

He fell after he was struck, and was rushed to Changi General Hospital where he received four stitches.

Mr Kamal is known for his roles in Malay-language horror film Niyang Rapik and action comedy movie Abang Long Fadil.

He has also acted in several television dramas including Putera Rayyan and Black Belt Kaler Pink.

The police on Monday had cautioned against such acts of violence, adding that they will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or a combination of these punishments.