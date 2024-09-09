 Male body found at East Coast beach, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Male body found at East Coast beach

The body of the 33-year-old man was found on at coastline.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Sep 09, 2024 03:16 pm

A body was found on the East Coast coastline on Saturday.

More than three police cars and crime scene investigation vehicles arrived at the scene at 7.50am on Sept 7.

The body was found at the beach near the East Coast F3 carpark.

A member of the public told Shin Min Daily News that he saw police officers on the beach when he passed by at about 10am that day.

"The police cordoned off a large area and there was a bicycle parked nearby," shared Mr Lin.

The police confirmed a male body was found on the beach coastline and the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Based on preliminary investigation, the police ruled out the possibility of foul play. 

