Male body found at East Coast beach

More than three police cars and crime scene investigation vehicles arrived at the scene at 7.50am on Sept 7.

A member of the public told Shin Min Daily News that he saw police officers on the beach when he passed by at about 10am that day.

"The police cordoned off a large area and there was a bicycle parked nearby," shared Mr Lin.

The police confirmed a male body was found on the beach coastline and the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Based on preliminary investigation, the police ruled out the possibility of foul play.